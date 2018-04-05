IRVINE (CBSLA) — A pickup truck driver was killed Thursday when he swerved into a Caltrans vehicle on the southbound 73 toll road in Irvine, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly after 1 p.m. just south of Bison Avenue, shutting down the southland lanes at MacArthur Boulevard, said California Highway Patrol Officer Paul Fox.

As of Thursday night the 73 southbound was still closed.

The 30-year-old driver was killed on impact.

Officials said the 73 southbound would open shortly after 11 p.m.

