LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — For the first time in three decades, Queen Mary visitors will have the chance to rent out what many believe to be its most haunted room.

The Queen Mary’s Stateroom B340 has been used occasionally for the ship’s paranormal tours, but has otherwise been sealed off from the public since the 1980s when it hosted its last guests.

“For decades we’ve had thousands of visitors request to occupy the room,” said General Manager Stephen Sowards in a press release, “and after 30 years, we are excited to once again extend the offer to our guests.”

Guests brave enough to rent out the haunted room will be provided with tools such as a Ouija board, crystal ball, tarot cards and ghost hunting devices as well as the ship’s standard amenities.

The suite, which is made up of three former third class staterooms, will be available to overnight guests beginning Friday, April 13.

Prices to rent out the haunted Stateroom start at $499/night.