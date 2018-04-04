Filed Under:Air Force, F-16, Jet Crash, Las Vegas, Nevada

(CBS News) — Officials said an Air Force F-16, assigned to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, crashed Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. local time. The Air Force says it happened “during routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range.”

First responders rushed to the scene. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

The condition of the pilot is unknown, the Air Force said.

The base is located southwest of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip.

— Peter Martinez

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.

