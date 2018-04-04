(CBS News) — Officials said an Air Force F-16, assigned to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, crashed Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. local time. The Air Force says it happened “during routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range.”

An Air Force F-16 assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, crashed at approximately 10:30 am during routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range. The condition of the pilot is unknown at this time. Emergency responders are on the scene. As soon as additional details.. — Nellis AFB Nevada (@NellisAFB) April 4, 2018

First responders rushed to the scene. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

The condition of the pilot is unknown, the Air Force said.

The base is located southwest of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip.

— Peter Martinez

