WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. (CBSLA/CNN Wire) — An Oregon woman has filed a $400,000 lawsuit after finding what she claims were mouse parts in her pre-packaged soup.

Maesel Dorn, 72, says in the lawsuit that she ate the Pacific Foods organic soup twice after purchasing it from the Fred Meyer store in Wood Village.

The first time she ate the soup, Dorn claims, she became “violently ill” afterwards and experienced mild hallucinations.

Two days later, she again poured the soup from the carton, and out fell what she believed to be parts of a mouse, including a possible intestine.

Court documents say Dorn contacted Pacific Foods about the issue, and that the company told her to leave the object at the same Fred Meyer store where the soup was purchased. Dorn says the company promised to pick up and test the object, but claims a representative never did so.

Dorn is now suing Pacific Foods for more than $400,000 for negligence. A spokesman for the company said they do not comment on pending litigation, but that they take all customer complaints seriously, saying in part, “We can say that our utmost priority is ensuring the safety and integrity of our products.”

Campbell Soup Company purchased Pacific Foods for $700 million in late 2017.

The-CNN-Wire (™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)