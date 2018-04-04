INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A jury has awarded an Inglewood family $1.6 million in a case of bed bugs, the largest amount ever awarded such a case.

The jury made its decision Monday, nearly four years after the Martinez family first sued Amusement Six Apartment LLC.

The family had rented an apartment at 10131 Buford Ave. in Inglewood in 2010. Not long after they moved in, it became apparent the apartment was infested with bed bugs. The family suffered bites and rashes, and their son, who was just months old at the time, suffered to the point that he had to be taken to the emergency room.

“It was very emotional, seeing my son going through that itching and all that bleeding,” Liliana Martinez said. Her son, who is now 8 years old, still bears scars from the bites he received.

Martinez says she and her family will use the jury award for a long-term treatment plan for her son.