EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is in the hospital Wednesday after being shot by an L.A. County deputy in East L.A.

The sheriff’s deputy responded to report of a man with a knife in the 1000 block of South Leonard Avenue at around 7:30 p.m.

The suspect reportedly failed to drop the knife when ordered to do so. Police said the suspect then started to approach deputy who was exiting his vehicle.

A 12-inch knife was found at the scene.

The man’s condition was unknown Wednesday night.