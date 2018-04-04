VENICE BEACH (CBSLA) — While SoCal businesses “going green” has been in the news a lot lately, some are eschewing a different kind of green altogether, which might make “cash only” a thing of the past.

At Yellow Fever in Venice, you won’t find any greenbacks in the register.

They went “cashless, which means we accept everything but cash,” owner and chef Kelly Kim told CBS2 News. She said they accept Apple Pay, Android Pay, credit cards, debit cards and gift cards — just not legal tender. The reason behind her restaurant’s shift to cashless currency is that the bank started charging them for making cash deposits.

While some cash-only businesses said they stick to cash to avoid credit cards fees, Kim said she’s fine paying those, citing benefits such as more expedient service at the register.

Tender Greens went cash-free a few months ago for the same reason, and they actually put it to the test. They found out it takes 4 to 5 seconds longer to pay with cash versus credit card, especially with those not requiring a signature for anything under $25.

Still, some proprietors and patrons will surely stick with the “cash-only” practice.

“Feels good, like handing somebody a tip or actually cashing out and knowing, ‘This is where my hard-earned money is going,'” Adrian Bernardo, a customer at Downtown L.A.’s Original Pantry, told CBS2. The nearly 100-year-old diner only takes cash.

“I think that’s wrong,” echoed diner Henry Murrieta. “I think they should take cash, no matter what.”

Kim, however, extols the virtues of going cashless, adding it avoids counting mishaps from the front of the house staff.

Plus, “Money is the dirtiest thing you can touch,” Kim said laughing.

She’s not wrong. A study out last year found over 100 strains of bacteria on dollar bills in New York City.

To be fair to your George Washingtons, however, an older study found one in 10 bank cards have bacteria from human waste on them.