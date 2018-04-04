SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — Will he or won’t he?

California Governor Jerry Brown has yet to issue an official response to a White House announcement that says it is working with governors to “immediately” deploy the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Trump on Tuesday said he wants the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his “big, beautiful wall” is erected. The White House later said Trump wanted to use National Guard troops.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, it was unclear whether Brown – a vocal critic of Trump and his administration – would be open to such a move.

Brown declined in 2014 to deploy National Guard troops to the Mexico border when Texas did so in response to an influx of immigrants.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told reporters Wednesday the deployment will be done “in conjunction with the governors.”

“The governors retain control of the National Guard within their region. So, I’m not going to get ahead of them,” said Nielsen. “The ones that I have spoken to understand our urgency, our requests. The National Guard understands the urgency and the requests, so we will do it as expeditiously as possible.”

Governors for both Arizona and Texas have signaled their cooperation with the White House.

The administration appears to be considering a model similar to a 2006 operation where then-President George W. Bush deployed National Guard troops. Former President Barack Obama also deployed troops to the border in 2010.

