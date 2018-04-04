SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that more than a million undocumented immigrants have received driver’s licenses since Assembly Bill 60, “The Safe and Responsible Drivers Act,” was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2015.

“Immigrants are getting tested, licensed and insured and this is making our roads safer for everyone,” said Luis Alejo, author of the bill in 2013 as a then-Democratic assemblyman, said in a statement. “Today, we see the law working the way it was intended to and has dramatically improved the lives of a million immigrants and their families.”

Twelve states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.