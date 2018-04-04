(credit: Thinkstock)

Supporting the local music scene is also a nod to honoring local culture. Los Angeles has a very vibrant landscape of places to see live music. From jazz and bluegrass to rap and rock, local lounges, small venues, coffee shops and restaurant bars offer an intimate experience with musical newcomers as well as acclaimed performers. Definitely more pleasing on the wallet, going to see live music in Los Angeles is a must and here are the top five places to visit.

Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 663-9636

Silverlake Lounge embodies everything dive bar flair. Known for its dark ambiance and cheap drinks, the Silverlake Lounge is a Los Angeles mainstay within the local music scene. Indie rockers, bands and singer-songwriters from LA to Nashville come to play this music lounge. Musicians and performers range from up-and-comers to label artists. On Sunday nights beginning at 5 p.m. it’s open mic. Concert-goers should know that Silverlake Lounge is 21+ and shows range from free to $15.

McCabe’s Guitar Shop

3101 Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 828-4497

McCabe’s Guitar Shop not only draws all kinds of musicians from all over Southern California but also those who have a love for live music. By day McCabe’s offers a unique environment selling string instruments galore (guitars, ukuleles, banjos, basses, mandolins) as well as music lessons, and by night, the McCabe’s back room is home to a live music treasure. Intimate with a living room vibe coupled with phenomenal sound acoustics, the venue showcases an iconic roster of musicians from A to Z. Tickets are about $25 per person.

Le Petit Paris

418 S. Spring St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 217 4445

Every Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Le Petit Paris, a downtown Parisian brasserie pays homage to the sounds of jazz (music is free). This stunning restaurant located in the historic El Dorado building welcomes patrons to be swept away to Paris. Hosting a varied list of local jazz artists and bands including Dan Olivo, Trace and Jason Fabus, the bar restaurant entices music lovers with a house cocktail menu as well as a three-course specialty jazz menu ($49 per person) presenting some of Executive Chef Baptiste Grellier’s French cuisine. Sit back and enjoy an enchanting evening.

The Hotel Cafe

1623 1/2 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Devoted live music fans come to The Hotel Cafe for its eclectic and diverse roster of performers (such as Anuhea, Kawehi, Mat McHugh, Bikini Trill, Forrest Day, etc), easy access to ordering a drink and the overall atmosphere. Although the venue’s Main Stage (yes, The Hotel Cafe has two stages) can seat up to 200 folks, patrons say the superior acoustics give the feel of a more intimate space. Note that this live music setting welcomes 21+ only and is walkable to the Metro Red Line.

Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea

5371 Alhambra Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90032

(323) 222-8884

The live music coffee house is alive and well. Holy Grounds welcomes a range of acoustic musicians each evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s super chill at Holy Grounds and showcases guitarists, harpists, flute and singers. It’s a tranquil ambiance for lounging over a Holy Grounds specialty Cafe de Olla, an orange spiced and zesty dark roast coffee. Guests can also order pastries, salads and sandwiches. This local coffee house is committed to elevating its local culture through musicians, poets and artists.

By Sheryl Craig