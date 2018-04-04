MENIFEE (CBSLA) — Federal agents arrived Wednesday at the Menifee home of Nasim Aghdam, who was identified as the woman who shot and wounded three people at YouTube’s headquarters in Northern California before turning the gun on herself.

Investigators in ATF shirts and jackets were seen coming and going from the home of Aghdam’s father at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, and may have been there all night. They are believed be interviewing Aghdam’s family members about the events that led up to Tuesday afternoon’s shooting at the San Bruno headquarters of YouTube.

Police responding to reports of shots fired at YouTube at about 12:48 p.m. Tuesday found frantic employees fleeing the building. Of the three people wounded, one was in critical condition, while another was in serious condition. A third person was in fair condition.

Aghdam’s father says she became upset with the online video giant when they stopped paying her for her content. Nasim Aghdam had apparently been making a living as YouTube personality, but recently complained YouTube’s new filters were costing her views and viewers.

Aghdam was most recently living with her grandmother in San Diego, where she was reported missing, but father, Ismail Aghdam, says the family became alarmed when authorities reported finding her in Mountain View – not far from YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno.

The family also said they were not aware she owned a gun.