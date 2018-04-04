ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) — Concerned citizens in yet another Orange County city sounded off Wednesday on the state’s so-called “Sanctuary State” law, anticipating whether or not city leader will follow behind other nearby municipalities that chose to sue California.

People on both sides of the issue were quite vocal inside and outside Aliso Viejo City Hall Wednesday night.

At issue is whether the city will join nearby Los Alamitos and Huntington Beach in suing the state over SB54, the piece of legislation that would protect people in the state without legal documentation by limiting local police cooperation with federal immigration agents.

“Not once have I felt at risk from undocumented immigrants, so it’s ridiculous that the city council tonight is taking up this issue to sue the state and waste our resources and our tax dollars on unnecessary lawsuits,” one woman told the city council.

“Do we really want to support criminals in the community?” asked one woman who opposed the sanctuary law. “Senate Bill 54 is not supporting illegal aliens. It’s supporting criminals who also happen to be illegal aliens.”

One proponent of the bill theorized about some of the people screaming “USA! USA!” outside city hall Wednesday night.

“I know it’s been contentious because there’s a group of people that go to Huntington Beach, go to Mission Viejo, and that stir up hate and intolerance and bigotry,” the man said. “They don’t live here. The people of Aliso Viejo, we believe in diversity and inclusion.”

When asked by a CBS2 reporter if he was paid to be there, pro-Trump activist Arthur Schaper, who said he represents the groups Los Angeles County for Trump and We the People Rising, assured her he was not.

“No, I’m a citizen who’s allowed to speak out,” said Shaper. He was interviewed by CBS2 in Los Angeles back in March when Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the federal lawsuit against California.

A woman whom Orange County reporter Stacey Butler said she has seen at other protests also denied being a paid to be at the meeting.

City leaders said they would be voting on whether or not to join the lawsuit when the public was finished giving its comments. The meeting had not concluded after 4 hours late Wednesday evening.