LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Stella Artois has issued a voluntary recall of some its 11.2-ounce bottles of Stella Artois beer in the U.S. and Canada that may contain particles of glass.

The Belgian beer brand, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, said the recall covers less than 1% of its glass bottles sold in North America.

The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

The move comes in response to the discovery of a glass packaging flaw at one the company’s third-party production facilities that could cause a small piece of glass to break off and fall into the bottle.

The safety of our consumers is our first priority. As a result of a glass packaging flaw from one of our 3rd party suppliers, we are issuing a voluntary recall. See if any of your recent purchases may have been affected by visiting: https://t.co/b5bDIv9IqK — Stella Artois (@StellaArtois) April 2, 2018

“The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure,” said Christina Choi, Global Brand VP, Stella Artois. “Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed.”

For more information on the recall and a list of the production codes of the affected bottles on the company’s web site or by calling 1-855-215-5824.