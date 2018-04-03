STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A military helicopter with multiple people on board crashed near the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday afternoon. Multiple deaths are feared.

The CH-53E crashed about 6 miles from Plaster City in Imperial County at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, The Desert Review reported.

The Naval Air Facility in El Centro posted on its Facebook page it was investigating the crash along with the Navy and the Marine Corps.

On defense contractor Lockheed Martin’s website, the Sikorsky CH-53K — the downed chopper’s most recent successor — is described as “the best choice for handling missions like humanitarian aid, troop transport, casualty evacuation (CASEVAC), support of special operations forces, and combat search and rescue (CSAR). No matter the mission, the aircraft provides the highest degree of safety for its crew and occupants in all conditions.”

Below is a photo of a CH-53E during a military operation.