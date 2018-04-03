HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Lynda Carter, who starred as Wonder Woman in the 1970’s television series, received the 2,632nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

Carter was joined by the director of last year’s “Wonder Woman” movie Patty Jenkins as well as CBS Corporation CEO Leslie Moonves, who was in an acting class with Carter in the 1970’s.

Born Linda Jean Cordova Carter on July 24, 1951, in Phoenix, Carter made her musical debut when she was 5-years-old in a talent show.

Carter made her professional singing debut when she was 14-years-old in Tempe, Arizona, going on to perform in Las Vegas and San Francisco.

In 1972, Carter won the Miss World USA Pageant, leading her to pursue a career in acting.

Carter scored the role of Wonder Woman in ABC’s pilot in 1975. Two episodes of the show would run the following April.

Following the 1976-77 season of the show, ABC canceled “Wonder Woman”.

The show then moved to CBS where it ran for two more seasons until it was canceled in 1979.

Throughout the 1980’s, Carter went on to star in a number of CBS variety specials and Bob Hope specials.

Carter spent the late 1980’s, 1990’s and part of the 2000’s concentrating on raising her son and daughter.

Carter’s recent acting roles include three episodes as President Olivia Marsdin on “Supergirl” in the 2016-17 season.

The original Wonder Woman can soon be seen portraying the governor of Vermont in the comedy crime film “Super Troopers 2,” which is set for release on April 20.

