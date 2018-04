PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) – A greater-alarm fire broke out at a vacant commercial building in Panorama City Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported before 12:50 p.m. at a 500-by-100 foot structure located at 13704 W. Saticoy St.

Los Angeles firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming through the roof.

It took 94 firefighters about 37 minutes to knock down the blaze. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is under investigation, LAFD reports.