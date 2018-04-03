EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A driver was found dead from gunshot wounds after slamming into the gate of a business in El Monte early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at 12:33 a.m. in the 12300 block of Valley Boulevard.

El Monte police responded to find that a car had careened through the metal security gate. The Hispanic male driver was discovered dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound to the chest, police said. His name was not released.

A motive in the shooting was not confirmed. There was no suspect description.

Valley Boulevard was closed between Durfee Road and the 605 Freeway as of 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information should call El Monte police.