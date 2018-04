VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – Police Tuesday searched for a carjacking suspect who stole a car with an 11-month-old boy inside.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to the 15400 block of Gault Street in Van Nuys following a report of a carjacking involving a white 2001 Infiniti G-20, according to the LAPD.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic woman, police said.

The license plate number for the vehicle is 4SDK433.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.