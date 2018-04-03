AZUSA (CBSLA) – A 27-year-old Azusa man was arrested Monday on allegations he beat his roommate’s cat to death because it was meowing too much.

Yifan Du is facing felony animal cruelty charges after being taken into custody in the 400 block of Oak Court.

According to Azusa police, early Monday morning, Du asked his roommate to bring her cat inside because its meowing was disturbing him. She complied, police said, and returned to sleep in her upstairs bedroom.

The cat’s owner was later awakened by the sound of something being struck. When she went downstairs, she found Du “violently harming” her cat, who then died, police disclosed.

Officers investigated and eventually booked Du into the Azusa jail. He has since been released on bail.