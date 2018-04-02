LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 78-year-old South Los Angeles woman was strangled, not beaten to death as first reported, coroner’s officials said Monday.

An autopsy determined that Freddie Brandon, 78, died from asphyxia from ligature strangulation, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Brandon’s body was found Friday afternoon inside her Hyde Park home in the 5900 block of West Boulevard, south of Slauson Avenue and east of Crenshaw Boulevard.

Her granddaughter Rashanda Jones, who lived in the apartment with her, discovered the body.

The home had been ransacked, but police found nothing stolen from the home, Los Angeles Department Officer Tony Im said.

A motive for the attack was not known, and no suspect information was available, he said. The investigation and the search for Brandon’s killer continues.

