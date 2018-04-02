IRVINE (CBSLA) — Wild Rivers is flowing back into Irvine next year.

Plans are in motion to reopen the Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine’s Great Park by the summer of 2019. The park had been closed in 2011 to make way for an apartment complex.

Last week, the Irvine City Council approved Wild Rivers move forward on performing environmental studies on the proposed water park. The council also instructed staff to begin plans on a parking lot to serve the water park and other features that will be part of the Cultural Terrace project.

The new water park will be 26 acres, 12 acres larger than its original location.

Wild Rivers was known for its wave pools, long water slides and lazy river at an Irvine location “where the 5 meets the 405.”