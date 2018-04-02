SUNLAND (CBSLA) — Two people have died following a car crash into a Sunland building early Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:12 a.m. at 7831 West Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Dispatcher Margaret Stewart said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman had been trapped inside the car, and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free her. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz said.

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety determined the stability of part of the building has been compromised, Stewart said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)