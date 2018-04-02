HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch a cargo mission Monday to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral, just three days after successfully launching 10 communications satellites into orbit from Southern California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The CRS-14 mission is scheduled to launch at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. But with possible showers in the forecast, a contingency plan has the mission launching on Tuesday, when there is less chance of rain.

Hawthorne-based SpaceX will use one of its Dragon cargo-carrying spaceships, which will be launched aboard a previously used Falcon 9 Rocket. Tuesday’s scheduled launch will be the company’s seventh rocket flight this year and its 14th resupply launch to the space station since 2012 under a multibillion-dollar contract with NASA.

The Falcon 9 rocket was previously used last August, also to send a cargo ship to the International Space Station.

SpaceX has been recovering rockets for re-use to slash millions of dollars from the cost of space missions, but the company is not expected to try to recover the rocket after Monday’s launch.

