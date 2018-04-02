PLACENTIA (CBSLA) — At Placentia Library, patrons can now look to their local library for more than just books.

From drones and violins to a popcorn machine and snow cone maker, the public library is offering those with a library card the opportunity to check out dozens of items and gadgets.

Library director Jeanette Contreras told CBS2’s Jo Kwon there are about 40 items patrons can borrow for two weeks at a time.

The inventory was decided through a social media survey and paid for with the library’s general fund.

“We’re responding to our community’s needs,” said Contreras. “And their needs are beyond what we typically think of libraries, which is books.”

There is no cost to borrow one of the many items, and just like the books at Placentia Library, no overdue fees.

Library patrons must pay replacement costs for any items that are lost or damaged.