HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Another Orange County city is fighting sanctuary city status.

As CBSLA’s Stacey Butler reports, things got heated Monday night as over a hundred people told the Huntington Beach City Council they want them to join in the Orange County lawsuit against SB 54 — the Senate bill designed to protect undocumented immigrants by limiting the cooperation between local police and ICE agents.

The Huntington Beach debate occurred just days after Los Alamitos became the first city in Orange County to leave their sanctuary city status behind.

Congressman Dana Rohrabacher could barely be heard over the hecklers.

“I am very proud of the USA,” said Rohrabacher. “I would suggest that those who advocate for sanctuary states are betraying the American people.”

Some argued fighting its sanctuary status will waste Huntington Beach city money in legal battles and they argue it goes against the Golden Rule.

“Love your neighbor as yourself,” said one citizen. “It does not say love your neighbor if that person holds citizenship in your country.”

Around midnight tonight they could be voting.