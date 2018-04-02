SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — People living at the homeless encampment at the Santa Ana Civic Center were being directed to local shelters Monday morning, as police and Orange County officials began clearing out the homeless encampment at the Plaza of the Flags.

County social workers were on hand to connect the more than 150 homeless people who have been staying at the plaza with healthcare and other public assistance.

“It is a process,” said assistant to the city manager Jorge Garcia. “This is not going to be a clear out where we were anticipating to clear out the entire Civic Center today.”

In January, hundreds of people living near the Santa Ana Riverbed were forced out of the area and given motel vouchers.

County officials, however, are debating a more long-term solution to Santa Ana’s homeless crisis.

The Board of Supervisors plans to discuss a federal lawsuit Monday that challenges how the county moved the homeless from the riverbed.

On Tuesday, city leaders will meet to discuss legal options to ensure surrounding cities help with the housing problem.