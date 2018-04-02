LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Police Monday were investigating video footage of a driver in Lancaster “walking” two dogs by tying one of them to his car as he drove alongside.

The video posted to Facebook was captured March 31 near St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Avenue K near Sierra Highway, according to Facebook user Desiree Nicole.

Nicole says she began videoing the incident when she spotted the unidentified driver dragging his female German Shepard on a leash. The driver also allegedly kneed the dog, yanked her out of the vehicle and kicked her.

“Once I caught up to him and told him his dog was simply not able to keep up and he was dragging her he became very vulgar and aggressive”, wrote Nicole.

The dogs appeared to be in good health as they were walking alongside the car.

Nicole posted a photo of the driver, who has yet to be identified.

According to Nicole, police will forward her report on to animal control officials, but she says she hopes posting the video will force the driver to change his ways.

“What this man was doing was abuse/cruelty. I hope me following him and reporting him will make him think twice about the treatment of these beautiful dogs”, she wrote.