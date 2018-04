GRIFFITH PARK (CBSLA) — A 13-year-old boy who went missing after falling into a sewage pipe in Griffith Park on Easter Sunday has been found safe.

Jesse Hernandez apparently surfaced on the 134 Freeway at Riverside Drive just before 5:30 a.m., nearly eight hours after he was first reported missing.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.