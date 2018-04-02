LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police released footage Monday of a big rig trailer that struck and killed a pedestrian in Downtown Los Angeles, hoping the video will lead to the driver’s capture.

Victor Leonard Hernandez-Perez died on the evening of Feb. 23 near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Central Avenue after being struck by the truck, the Los Angeles Police Dept. said. This is an area near the major thoroughfare Alameda Street, which sees heavy, big rig traffic.

Police described the vehicle as “an 18-wheel commercial truck, consisting of a dark-colored tractor unit and a white detachable semi-trailer.”

The truck has a logo on its right door that reads “Chago,” the apparent name of the trucking company.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call (213)833-3713 or (424)363-5227. People who call in with a tip could be eligible for a $50,000 reward.

