SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A sewage spill has prompted the closure of a portion of the harbor water area in Huntington Beach, authorities said Sunday.

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported the closure Sunday morning at Sunset Aquatic Marina and Portofino Cove Marina.

The agency said the spill involved approximately 2,000 gallons and was caused by a private sewer clean-out blockage in Cypress.

Authorities said the affected area will remain closed until the water quality meets the acceptable standards.

For more information, call (714) 433-6400.

