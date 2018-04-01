PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting in Palmdale.

The incident unfolded just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 37900 block of 47th Street East.

It was there that deputies responded to the scene folowing a report of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they located the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Soon after the shooting, a man was seen running from the location, authorities said, citing their findings from a preliminary investigation.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown. The incident is under investigation.

Those with more information were asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

