SANTA CLARITA (AP) — Los Angeles police say the death of an elderly woman, who authorities initially believed had suffered a fatal heart attack, is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officer Tony Im says the initial call about a cardiac arrest came Friday afternoon at an apartment in South LA.

City News Service says paramedics told police the woman might have been assaulted. Detectives have opened a homicide investigation.

