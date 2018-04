SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Authorities say two people were killed Sunday morning after being ejected from their vehicle in a crash.

The deadly accident unfolded around 1:15 a.m. on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita near the Via Princessa exit.

Authorities say no other cars were involved in the crash.

The two inside the car were ejected, and died.

The crash shut all lanes of the thoroughfare. Those lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.