LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The man who created Blue Moon Brewery more than two decades ago is setting his sights on a new endeavor: cannabis-infused craft beer.

Keith Villa said he’s ready to “introduce another high-impact brand to the industry again” in a statement posted online.

The brand? Ceria Beverages, which will introduce the beer containing THC to the market by the end of the year.

The beer will come in three strengths: light, regular, and full-bodied, and will have less calories than traditional beer.

As Villa explains, Ceria will still taste like beer, but will be “de-alcoholized.”

The craft beer will be available to consumers 21 and over in states where recreational marijuana is legal.