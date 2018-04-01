LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The man who created Blue Moon Brewery more than two decades ago is setting his sights on a new endeavor: cannabis-infused craft beer.

Keith Villa said he’s ready to “introduce another high-impact brand to the industry again” in a statement posted online.

The brand? Ceria Beverages, which will introduce the beer containing THC to the market by the end of the year.

The beer will come in three strengths: light, regular, and full-bodied, and will have less calories than traditional beer.

As Villa explains, Ceria will still taste like beer, but will be “de-alcoholized.”

The craft beer will be available to consumers 21 and over in states where recreational marijuana is legal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch