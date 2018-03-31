Los Angeles, L.A., Oakland, Athletics, Angels, A's
OAKLAND (AP) — Mike Trout had three hits and two RBIs, Zack Cozart also drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-3 on Saturday.

Los Angeles finished with 12 hits. Albert Pujols had two hits and two RBIs, and No. 9 batter Rene Rivera had two hits and scored two runs.

Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker (1-0) gave up three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four while improving to 5-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his last seven starts against Oakland.

