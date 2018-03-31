SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — Video appears to capture a protestor being hit by a law enforcement vehicle Saturday as demonstrations continued following the fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark.

About 150 people staged a vigil and protest in honor of Clark, who was unarmed at the time of the March 18 shooting by Sacramento police, outside a sheriff’s department office in South Sacramento.

The event on was the latest disruptive but mostly peaceful demonstration since the incident.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Laurie Perez reports the victim who appeared to be struck in the video posted to social media was taken away in an ambulance.

Saturday’s protest was held outside the sheriff’s office because of the department’s involvement in Clark’s chase, leading up to the shooting. A sheriff’s deputy is heard in helicopter video saying the suspect, later identified as Clark, broke a window and was running.

The latest protest was organized by the ANSWER coalition, which stands for Act Now to Stop War and End Racism.

Earlier in the day, Clark’s fiancee, Salena Manni, stood on stage with his two young sons, grandmother and uncle for the gathering Saturday organized by Sacramento native and former NBA player Matt Barnes, who pledged to create a scholarship fund for the children of black men killed by police.

Barnes amplified calls for charges against the two officers who are on administrative leave after the killing of Clark.

The demonstration drew between 200 and 300 people.

The night before, several hundred protesters marched through downtown for nearly four hours, with Black Lives Matter Sacramento leaders diffusing tensions on several occasions to keep the march peaceful.

