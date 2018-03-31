Filed Under:Daughter, Elderly, Freddie Brandon, Killed, Los Angeles, Search, Suspect, Woman

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A South L.A. community is devastated after a grandmother was found murdered in her home.

Family members said 78-year-old Freddie Brandon lived in the 5900 block of West Blvd. for more than 20 years.

“Whatever person did that, all I gotta say is please come forward. Please come forward. Give justice for my mom.  My mom should’ve died of old age,” said her daughter Mia Brandon, whose own daughter discovered Brandon’s body.

Police checked the neighborhood for security cameras. They believe the killer or killers came through the back of the complex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

