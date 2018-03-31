MALIBU (CBSLA) — Motorists were warned Saturday that construction projects in Malibu will likely cause major delays next week on Pacific Coast Highway.

Crews installing a new traffic light in front of a hotel have Caltrans permits to close westbound PCH — also called Route 1 north — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Eastbound PCH — Route 1 south — is to get the same treatment on Tuesday, according to a joint news release from Caltrans and the City of Malibu.

Lane closures on PCH east of Malibu Pier Mon + Tues, April 2+3 for crosswalk signal project https://t.co/54DBpu88Wh — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) March 31, 2018

The work is being done just east of the Malibu Pier. When similar traffic controls were in effect last week, 35 minute delays developed at times.

At all other times, PCH traffic has been delayed by temporary traffic signals installed for a road widening project in Malibu’s commercial center.

The two-month project widening construction will snarl traffic through June 1, the city said.

