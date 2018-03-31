(Credit: Pali Adventures)

Spring is in the air and summer is right around the corner. Hot summer camps are already filling up in and around Los Angeles. Whether your child is interested in STEM classes, language acquisition, culinary arts, theater, adventure, or just making friends and having fun, these fantastic summer camp programs are best bets for LA families.



Rolling Robots Summer Camp

10955 West Pico

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Additional locations

www.rollingrobots.com

For kids who love both robotics and STEM, don't miss the RollingRobots Summer Camp, with locations in Glendale, WestLA and Palos Verdes. The award-winning robotics team teaches kids ages 5 to 16 a variety of themes including VEX robotics building, coding, and competition and battle robots competition. Additional STEM camps include 3D Printing, Lego Mindstorms, Minecraft Design and MOD, APP Development, UnityGame Design and VR Design, and even camps for K to 2nd graders that include Bots for Tots, littleBits Circuits and Coding, Dash and Dot, Ozobotand Scratch Coding. The Monday-Friday camps run June-August.



Ec’ole du Soleil

Los Feliz Main Campus

4155 Russell Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90027

www.internationalschool.la

Give your child the gift of language with Ec'ole du Soleil, a single-week language and culture camp offered throughout the summer (June 18- July 20). The program, part of the International School of Los Angeles and hosted at their Los Feliz campus, teaches students from 3-years-old through 5th grade essential French language skills paired with fun activities and cultural crafts. Campers enjoy weekly field trips that enhance the program offerings.



Pali Adventures

30778 CA-18

Running Springs, CA 92382

www.paliadventures.com

Overnight summer camp adventures are offered just outside Los Angeles with Pali Adventures, open for kids ages 8-16. Campers can choose from 21 specialties and over 70 electives while camping including culinary arts, fashion, film, and more. Weekly camps begin June 17th and run through August 18th, Sunday through Saturday. Campers seeking adventure can learn about and explore trapeze, Hollywood stunts, motor and water sports, and secret agent training, among others. Creative campers will love learning about fashion, film, fine arts, movie making, make up, and more. Performers can perfect their acting skills, learn magic or how to DJ while older kids (ages 15-16) can take part in the leadership experience.



BLVD Kitchen

13545 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(844) 454-2583

www.theblvdkitchen.com

Popular LA Restaurant BLVD Kitchen will host various cooking camps this summer for kids seeking a chance to have some fun while honing their cooking skills. Kids ages 6-10 can enjoy the Kids Cooking Camp, taught over three afternoons by Chef Michal Harris; each week (starting June 12) features a unique culinary theme. New and experienced chefs ages 11 and up won't want to miss the Master Chef Skills Camp, offered in two week-long sessions. Kids will learn knife skills, baking and pastry, eggs & grains, and unique techniques. A Summer Cupcake Battle Camp, offered one week only, taught by Cake Pop creator and pastry chef Diana Sproveri is a best bet for kids 11 and up with a competitive spirit.



Stratford School Summer Camps

1200 N Cahuenga Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 962-3075

www.stratfordschools.com

The Stratford School's annual STEAM camps for preschool-8th grade will once again be offered at Stratford's two Los Angeles locations: Melrose and Altadena Allen. The Melrose campus will offer great curriculum including Worldly Adventures, Innovation Design, and Destination Science: Transforming Robots (for grades 1-5). The Altadena location highlights include the Team Building Challenge and Culinary Exploration (for grades 1-5) as well as a fantastic Kindergarten Prep for incoming 5-year-olds. Sessions, which start June 11, are offered for all grade levels.



Camp Helping Hands

Thousand Oaks and Northridge

www.camphelpinghands.com

Located at both their original location in Thousand Oaks and in Northridge, Camp Helping Hands models service-learning, including volunteering, learning life and leadership skills, empathy, and social responsibility. Kids ages 6-14 participate in a four-week program, July 9-August 3, focusing on the earth, people, animals, and the community while partnering with various service organizations including Imperfect Produce, Nature of Wildworks, Guide Dogs of America, and the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust for Northridge; and Meals Wheels, For The Troops, Love on 4 Paws, The Gentle Barn, Friends of the LA River (FOLAR) and the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains for Thousand Oaks.



Camp Raddish

Hermosa Beach & Santa Monica, CA

(310) 796-9070

www.raddishkids.com

Over 600 kid chefs enjoyed Camp Raddish last summer and dates are filling up quickly for summer 2018 sessions, running June 18- August 10. Cooking kids from grades 3-12 spend a week building, shopping for, and running an actual restaurant that they launch on the last day of their session. Global Eats sessions feature cuisines from around the world. Their monthly cooking subscription kits, based on their experience from various camps.