SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana city leaders are moving forward with legal options that would force the county and other cities to help handle its homeless crisis.

At City Hall, angry residents spoke out about the burden Santa Ana has taken on.

Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do told the council he supports them suing 33 other cities to bring them all into a lawsuit being handled by a federal judge to find permanent solutions.

At the moment, the lawsuit only includes a handful of cities, including Santa Ana.

On Tuesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors scrapped its plan to move the hundreds of homeless people evicted from alongside the Santa Ana River to temporary shelter in Irvine, Huntington Beach and Laguna Niguel.

It is unsure whether or not an April 2 deadline to begin removing approximately 200 homeless people living in the Santa Ana Civic Center Plaza will be enforced.

The city is said to be looking into its legal options which will be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting.