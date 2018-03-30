(credit: Joan Marcus)

This spring and summer, plays and musicals with national success are hitting the stages of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Orange County! From the smash hit “Hamilton” to “Shen Yun” and “The Book of Mormon,” even novice theatergoers will be delighted by these performances.

April 4-8, 2018

Shen Yun

In “Shen Yun” audience goers will be taken on an awesome journey through 5,000 years! The unique artistic vision of this theatrical experience takes audiences through an inspiring journey through stories. Get immersed in these stories that reach back to the most distant past and explore realms beyond our visible world. Featuring one of the world’s oldest art forms— classical Chinese dance—along with patented scenographical effects and all-original orchestral works, “Shen Yun” is one performance you won’t want to miss.

April 1, 2018

The Book of Mormon

You’ve likely heard of “The Book of Mormon” because of its incredible success on Broadway as well as elsewhere around the country, including in Los Angeles. Now, the musical makes its way to Orange County! The fun musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

May 8, 2018 – May 27, 2018

Hamilton

This smash hit by Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, “Hamilton” is the story of America then, as told by America now.

April 24, 2018 – May 5, 2018

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies

The ultimate love story continues in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Love Never Dies,” a fascinating sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera.” This story of boundless love, full of passion and drama, follows one of the most successful musicals of all time, which has now been seen by more than 130 million people worldwide and is the winner of over 50 international awards.

June 19, 2018 – June 24, 2018

The Color Purple

The 2016 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical Revival is celebrated by reviewers and those in the know as well as audiences around the world. This happy American classic, directed by Tony® winner John Doyle, has made its presence known on Broadway in an all-newly conceived production that is one you surely won’t want to miss. The play tells the story about a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South and is based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel and the 1985 Warner Brothers motion picture.