(Credit: Activated Events)

It’s pretty clear that spring has arrived in Orange County. Enjoy a week filled with special dinners, wildflower events, live music and shows, cooking classes, mud runs and more. There are also a few foodie festivals to savor before they’re gone, including Knott’s boysenberry-themed event and the annual Sabroso craft beer and taco festival. It seems everything is taking you outdoors, or indoors to savor fresh seasonal ingredients right now, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Monday, April 2



Five-Course Spanish Wine Dinner

Pueblo, Costa Mesa

www.pueblotapas.com

The very first wine dinner at SoCo's Pueblo takes place this Monday night, offering a five-course meal paired with specially selected fine wines from various regions in Spain. Guests can also get discounts on bottles during the event. Arrive by 6:30 to take advantage of the first bites. "Getting Your Bearings" Lecture

Newport Beach Central Library, Newport Beach

www.newportbeachlibrary.org

Local artist Grace Divine will host the new monthly lecture series that kicks off on Monday night, discussing the sculptures in the park outside of the library. The first will focus on David Boyer’s “Getting Your Bearings,” discussing his inspiration as well as how he crafted the kinetic wind sculpture. Dock and Dine

Lighthouse Bayview Cafe, Newport Beach

www.lighthousenb.com

Make an afternoon of exploring the marina by visiting Lido Marina Village and renting an electric boat. Take a few tours around the harbor before heading over to Lighthouse Bayview Café, where you can dock to head inside and enjoy new spring dishes like the grilled marinated Portobello mushrooms, the Chile de Arbor seafood pasta and more.

Tuesday, April 3



Wildflower Takeover

Various Locations

www.sushinoguchi.com

Enjoy a Wildflower Takeover this week with a 24-hour virtual tour through the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks. The organization's social profiles will be displaying photos of current wildflowers, encouraging locals to sign up for public programs at the Native Seed Farm and many of the local parks. Shen Yun

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org

One of the most famous shows in the world, Shen Yun, returns to Orange County this week. From Tuesday through Sunday, catch one of seven shows that display the history of Chinese culture through orchestral music, dancing and more. Brian Fallon

The Observatory, Santa Ana

www.observatoryoc.com

Popular singer of rock band The Gaslight Anthem, Brian Fallon will perform with a backing band called The Howling Weather on the Observatory stage this week. In addition, the group will be joined by folk singer Ruston Kelly.

Wednesday, April 4



Boysenberry Festival

Knott’s Berry Farm, Buena Park

www.knotts.com

This week marks your final chance to get some of the boysenberry-flavored treats currently offered at Knott's Berry Farm. From flavored wines to boysenberry sausages, quesadillas, milkshakes, chicken wings and cheesecake, there are so many tasty things to sample at this beloved annual festival. Angels Vs. Indians

Angel Stadium, Anaheim

www.mlb.com

Baseball season is officially underway as the Angels take on the Cleveland Indians this week. Wednesday also doubles as Weather Day, and youth from local schools will have the chance to visit and learn about the technology behind meteorology and forecasting. Kidstock

Pretend City, Irvine

www.pretendcity.org

This family-friendly music and art festival continues through Sunday, celebrating the popular of local festivals by giving kids a chance to participate too. There will be musical guests with live instruments as well as art projects, including the chance to paint a real car.

Thursday, April 5



Artist Reception with Agnes Schenk

Newport Beach Central Library, Newport Beach

www.newportbeachlibrary.org

Meet at the library to celebrate the artwork by 90-year-old local resident Agnes Schenk. Her beautiful pieces are part of an exhibition called "Paintings for All Seasons" that is on display at the library through May 4. Luke Combs

Bren Events Center, Irvine

www.ucirvinesports.com

Up and coming country artist Luke Combs comes to the UCI Bren Events Center this week on his Don’t Tempt Me With a Good Time tour, much to the delight of locals. He will be joined by a lesser-known artist named Ashley McBryde. Aspen Santa Fe Ballet

Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine

www.thebarclay.org

Just down the street from the Luke Combs concert, the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will perform alongside pianist Joyce Yang. The bold choreography and inspired dancers are sure to captivate audiences as they perform “Where We Left Off,” “Return to a Strange Land” and “Half/Cut/Split.”

Friday, April 6



Ducks Fan Appreciation Night

Honda Center, Anaheim

www.nhl.com

As the Anaheim Ducks take on the Dallas Stars, enjoy a fun promotional night dedicated to the local team's fans. This appreciation night will include a variety of different giveaways for randomly-selected guests, and is sure to include some special Ducks-oriented experiences. Trap Door Pop-Up Dinner

Kit Coffee, Newport Beach

www.trapdoordining.com

This spring pop-up dinner created by chef Kenny Seliger will incorporate fresh ingredients in the four-course meal, including leeks, beets, almonds and lamb. The dishes are part of a larger story, creating a fun experience that involves food, wine and good conversation. Swing at Six

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org

Friday night is the last Swing at Six event at Segerstrom so take advantage before it’s gone. Guests can join one of the kings of West Coast swing, Martin Parker, as he guides dancers through new steps. Then, come back next week to showcase your skills.

Saturday, April 7



Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival

Doheny State Beach, Dana Point

www.sabrosotacofest.com

Head out to this popular annual festival for a day by the beach enjoying a variety of tacos and craft beers from breweries like Ballast Point and Left Coast. There will also be lucha libre wrestling and music from The Offspring, Pennywise, Unwritten Law and more. Mud Factor

Oak Canyon Park, Silverado

www.mudfactor.com

Get dirty this weekend with a fun mud run. The Mud Factor offers obstacles like the border wall, the mud slide, the halfway house, the rope swing and the wire crawl in exchange for a finisher’s medal and a bandana. There are family-friendly waves for children to participate in as well. SoCal Corgi Beach Day

Huntington Dog Beach, Huntington Beach

www.socalcorgination.com

Grab your corgi and head down to the beach for this fun meet up, which will feature a cordi limbo competition, a tiki-themed costume contest, a coconut cream pie eating contest, a corgi hula loop show, a bubble spectacular, free corgi tattoos, photo booth pictures and more.

Sunday, April 8



Country Coastal Jam

Huntington State Beach, Huntington Beach

www.coastalcountryjam.com

This popular music series is back for its first concert of the year, featuring big-name headliner Toby Keith playing right on the sand. He will be joined by Granger Smith, Frankie Ballard, Jerrod Niemann and more, and there will be plenty of food and drinks to enjoy all day long. "First Americans: Tribal Art from North America"

Bowers Museum, Santa Ana

www.bowers.org

Following the opening of this new exhibition on Saturday, it will run through mid-August so stop by this weekend to be one of the first to check it out. It features artwork created by native peoples from the Arctic, the Northwest coastal regions, the Southwest, the Great Plains, California and beyond. “Love Letters to Nature”

Ning Zhou Gallery, Laguna Beach

www.ningzhougallery.com

This special exhibition by Chinese artist Wang Xin Yong will feature 29 different paintings on rice paper, showcasing a variety of natural landscapes and cultural aspects infused with Western influences. This marks the only weekend of the week-long show, which ends on April 12.