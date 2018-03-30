LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone emergency open-heart surgery, it was reported Friday.

Sources connected to the former California governor told the celebrity news website TMZ.com that the 70-year-old Schwarzenegger went to Cedars- Sinai Thursday for a catheter valve replacement. The surgery was somewhat experimental and he developed complications, TMZ reported.

Doctors were prepared in case the catheter valve replacement failed and quickly decided Arnold needed emergency open-heart surgery, which lasted several hours, according to TMZ.

It was not the first time Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery. He had an aortic valve replaced in 1997.

He is displaying stable vital signs today, TMZ reported.

