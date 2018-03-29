(credit: Visit Laguna Beach)

If you’re looking to do something unique for your next date, we’ve rounded up great ideas around Orange County! For the theme park lover, Disneyland is sure to delight. Or, if you love being outdoors, why not explore Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve or the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve? Whatever your need, we have some awesome options.

For The Outdoorsy Date

Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve or Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve

Huntington Beach has a lot to offer, but if you want to get outdoors with your date, head to the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve. It’s perfect for getting outdoors and going on a hike with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean. The Ecological Reserve is relatively flat as well, so it’s easy for those who aren’t in the greatest shape or haven’t built up their lungs and legs for more strenuous hikes. It’s also a wonderful place for conversation as it’s a quiet but peaceful area. Plenty of birds are always present, but you can also spot fish, stingrays, rabbits, squirrels, lizards and the occasional snake. Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve is another terrific option for the outdoor enthusiast. The Preserve offers 1,000 acres of open space and is made up of incredible bluffs surrounding the Bay.

For The Movie Enthusiast

Mission Tiki Drive In Movie Theatre

Montclair

Situated in Montclair, this drive in movie theatre will add a fun element to your date! After all, a drive in movie theatre is pretty rare these days, and you’ll get to enjoy the privacy of the movie from your own car. Enjoy multiple screens with new releases offered throughout the week. Recent and past films shown include ‘Rascal Rebel Rabbit,’ ‘Hurricane Heist,’ ‘Tomb Raider,’ ‘Black Panther’ and many other top releases. Bring some snacks, or you can buy some candy and drinks.

For The Romantic

The Deck On Laguna Beach

There are plenty of bars across the Southland, but very few that offer romantic views of the Pacific Ocean! Take your date to The Deck on Laguna Beach and it’ll surely impress. Located inside the Pacific Edge Hotel in Laguna Beach, The Deck On Laguna offers unparalleled views of the Pacific as you sip on cocktails of all kinds. Choose to sip on cocktails, or dine on delicious eats, including plenty of seafood options, sandwiches and more.

For The Theme Park Lover

Disneyland

Anaheim

‘The Happiest Place On Earth’ is a great choice for a date. It can be a little pricey though, so this may be a better idea for a special-occasion date. A list of great Orange County date venues never been complete without a trip to this iconic institution in Anaheim Whether your date is into theme parks or not, it’s a one of a kind experience that you won’t regret. Though the Disney magic is world-wide, Orange County is where the it all started more than 60 years ago! Spend the day exploring the park, seeing some of the most famous attractions, including Big Thunder Mountain, The Monorail, The Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean and much more. Directly next door is California Adventure too, complete with roller coasters and other terrific attractions.

For The Foodie

Hendrix

Laguna Niguel

Launched in April 2017 by the same team behind Driftwood Kitchen and The Deck on Laguna Beach, Hendrix was envisioned as a neighborhood eatery for locals. With a steady and loyal following, this is a great restaurant to bring a true foodie. Rotisserie meats are the focus here, from rosemary-and-lemon chicken to prime rib, Colorado leg of lamb and porchetta pork roll along with a wide range of small plates such as fried Brussels sprouts, roasted bone marrow, grilled oysters and Spanish octopus. Start with a glass of wine, beer or a cocktail like the Hendrix Mai Tai or Rum for Your Life with rum, Carpano, agave and orange bitters. Weekend brunch also entices diners with offerings like lemon ricotta pancakes and the Hendrix Omelet, which brings together rotisserie chicken, goat cheese, bacon, tarragon and potatoes.