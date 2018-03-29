(credit: Nadine C./yelp)

With something always going on in Los Angeles, it’s not hard to find a fun activity to engage in. But, this Spring, there are some special events you won’t want to miss out on.

April 7, 2018 – May 20, 2018

Attend The Renaissance Faire

Los Angeles’ The Renaissance Pleasure Faire is one of the regions most popular festivals that occurs each year. If you’ve ever wondered what the Renaissance era in England was like, this is your chance. Held on Saturdays and Sundays in April and May, the Faire offers special events, including the Military Appreciation and Scouts Weekend (April 28 & 29), Time Traveler Weekend (May 5 & 6), School Day and Pirate Weekend (April 13, 14 & 15) and many others.

April 7 & 8, 2018

Eat Great Food At FoodieCon

Yes, it’s true! There was a convention for everything else, so it only makes sense there’s a ‘Comic-Con’ for foodies! This two day shopping and educational event will have you meeting people in the culinary world, experiencing new food trends and cuisines and more.

April 8, 2018

Drink Your Way Through Montrose Beer Fest

Raise a glass because The Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 5th Annual “Montrose Food and Brewfest” event on the 2200 block of Honolulu Avenue in Montrose this year! The event invites attendees to taste limited samples of micro/craft beer (4 oz. sample cups), as well food from local participating restaurants. Drink in a beer garden as well! Ticket Information.

April 26, 2018 – May 27, 2018

Take Some Photos At Happy Place

The immersive experience of all things happy returns for another season at L.A. Live this spring! Capture your happy by taking photos in a variety of fun and colorful rooms that will make all of your Instagram friends jealous.