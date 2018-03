WESTCHESTER(CBSLA) — One person has been shot at a bar near LAX.

The shooting took place at Melody Bar & Grill on Sepulveda Boulevard in Westchester.

Investigators say about four or five shots were fired about 2:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

One person was hit in the stomach.

Several suspects are in custody. Nobody has been arrested.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.