LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly a decade after their son was senselessly murdered while sitting in his car, the victim’s parents are still pleading with the public to help solve his murder.

In an emotional press conference at FBI headquarters Thursday, the mother and father of Kevin Robert Harris II said they have not given up on finding the person or persons who killed their young son nearly nine years ago.

“Yes, we are still crying about Kevin,” said the senior Harris. He and his wife are hoping renewed interest in their son’s 2009 murder, along with help from the Bureau, will lead to the capture of Harris’ killers.

Harris, an aspiring music producer, was shot in his car shortly after arriving at his Inglewood studio the night of September 20, 2009. He was 21.

“Why would [God] give birth to an angel, then someone comes and takes his life away for no reason?” tearful mother Kathryn asked Thursday.

That lack of reason or motive has made the case more difficult for the family and investigators.

At the time, police believed the murder was gang-related. However, Harris was not in a gang, nor did he have a criminal history. As there is still no motive for the killing, detectives now believe Harris might have been shot in a case of mistaken identity.

“Not in one interview has anyone said a negative thing about Kevin Harris, and that is unique, and that, too, makes it a little bit complicated in identifying the motive,” FBI special agent Voviette Morgan told reporters.

Every year, the family holds a vigil for Harris at the site of his murder on the 3300 block of 118th Place in Inglewood. That ongoing advocacy prompted Inglewood police to contact federal agents for assistance in the mysterious case.

Based on forensic evidence, detectives now believe more than one person was involved in the murder. A $25,000 reward was offered by the City of Inglewood for information leading to the culprits. The FBI has also offered a its own $25,000 reward.

Harris, also known by his producer name “Track Bully,” was a rising star in the hip-hop world. According to trackbully.net, Harris produced tracks for various artists, including the song “Urbanian” on rapper Ice Cube’s album “I Am The West.”

Harris was also attending college when he was killed.

Anyone with information is urged to call Inglewood police at (310) 412-8771 or the FBI’s L.A. office at (310)477-6565.