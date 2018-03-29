(Credit: Life Time Athletic)

With summer just around the corner, moms and dads are on the hunt for the best summer camp programs for their kids to enjoy. From sports camps to dance and music, spy camps, and even completely free camps for merit-based applicants, there is an OC Summer Camp for every kid.



The Coder School

14200 Culver Dr #200

Irvine, CA 92602

(949) 655-0388

www.thecoderschool.com

With an aim to teaching high-demand coding skills to the next generation of techies, The Coder School, with locations in Orange County, offers unique summer classes and camps to kids ages 6 to 18 looking to explore the world of coding and technology. Kids will make friends while developing coding schools on various platforms and languages including HTML, CSS, Python, Javascript, and more. Camps start June 18 and run through August 10.



OC French Summer Camp

1838 N Shaffer Street

Orange, CA 92865

www.internationalschool.la

Let your kids explore the language and culture of France with The International School of Los Angeles' OC French Summer Camp, running for six weeks this summer. THe language program will teach kids from preschool (age 3) through 5th grade during the immersive summer experience; previous exposure to the French language is not required.



Life Time Athletic Laguna Niguel’s Kids Academy Summer Camps

25600 Rancho Niguel Rd.

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

(949) 238-2751

www.lifetime.life

Running Monday, June 11 through Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, Life Time Athletic's Laguna Niguel Kids Academy and Summer Camps offer kids aged 5-12 a variety of summer activities, adventures, and programs all summer. Themed week highlights include Spy Academy Week, Under the Sea Week, Survivor Training Week, Galaxy Wars Week, Ninja Warrior Week, Culinary Creations Week, and more. Field trips are offered every Thursday to various OC locations.



Casa Romantica Summer Camps

415 Avenida Granada

San Clemente, CA 92672

(949) 498-2139

www.casaromantica.org

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente, is an award-winning, non-profit, cultural arts institution, feautring a variety of summer camp programs for Orange County kids. Their Music Festival and Academy runs July 8-20, 2018 for kids ages 8-13 focusing on learning to play instruments, read music, and learn about classical music history and theory. Their Summer Dance Workshop runs July 23-August 2 for kids ages 7-12 where children will focus on ballet, jazz, hip-hop and modern dance styles in addition to learning choreography and rhythm. Both programs are free, including snacks, craft supplies, instruction, and handouts, to merit based students.



Stratford School

24741 Chrisanta Dr.

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

(949) 458-1776

www.stratfordschools.com

Mission Viejo's Stratford School will host its annual summer camp focusing on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) for children entering preschool through 8th grade. Sessions are available from June 11 through August 10 with numerous course offerings including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Combating Cancer for grades 6-8, as well as Destination Science- Rovers Rocketing to Space for grades 1-5.