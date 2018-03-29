(credit: Kelly Lee Barrett)

Let’s face it: trying to find something unique to do when you’re planning on going out on a date can be a daunting task. Sure, grabbing a drink or getting some food works, but if you really want to impress, you’ll want to step up your planning. To help, we’ve rounded up a list of some creative ideas for every type of person!

For The Movie Lover

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Cinespia

Hollywood

During the summer months, Cinespia at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is a great idea to take a date. Cinespia makes the movie going experience fun again. Instead of seeing a movie indoors, grab your date, a blanket, some picnic food, and a bottle of wine and see a classic or newer film outdoors under the stars. Note: Their cemetery movies are only in the summer though, so put this date idea in on your list once the warm weather and long summer days are back.

For The Adventurous!

Malibu Wine Safari

Malibu

You may not know it, but one of the best date ideas is in the heart of Malibu. If you’re looking to impress, heading to Malibu Wine Safari will definitely do the trick. The 90 minute tour of Saddlerock Ranch & Vineyard is a fun and exotic way to shake things up. Zebras, bison and giraffes are not something one would associate with a winery, but that is what makes Malibu Wine Safaris a one-of-a-kind experience. Take a ride in an open-top safari vehicle through the Malibu hills which helps you to relax. As you see animals along the way, sip on wine from local vineyards. Along with cheese and crackers, you also get hands full of carrots to feed the safari animals you’ll encounter along the way. Stanley the giraffe is one of the highlights of the trip! Jump out of the jeep, feed Stanley a treat and take a photo!

Grab Some Drinks With A View

Broken Shaker

Downtown Los Angeles

Sip on tasty cocktails with your date with awesome views of the downtown LA skyline at Broken Shaker, on the rooftop of the Freehand Hotel. The bar, which offers handcrafted cocktails oozes cool and serves up an eclectic menu of infused drinks with exotic ingredients that brings the flavors of the beach to the middle of the city. The decor is funky and fun too, adding to a fun setting to throw back a few with friends.

For The Outdoor Lover

Will Rogers State Historic Park

Santa Monica/Pacific Palisades

With sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and the Westside, a hike through Will Rogers State Historic Park is the perfect idea for a date when you’re looking to get outdoors! Sure, there’s Runyon Canyon, but that’s been done and you and your date most likely are pretty familiar with it. At Will Rogers, you can choose a variety of paths, each of which offer great views and are not crowded. Once you’re done with the hike, head to the Pacific Palisades and grab a bite at Cafe Vida, or head to the Malibu Country Mart where you can grab food from many delicious eateries.

For The Art Lover

Urban Light

LACMA

Mid-Wilshire

Museums are a great date idea because they invite conversation and offer an interactive experience. Los Angeles offers a myriad of options to choose from too. Head to the Broad Museum in downtown LA where the building itself is just as impressive as the art inside. Or, visit LACMA, where you can take photos by the famed ‘Urban Light’ installation before you head inside to peruse the many exhibits on display. If you love photography, the Annenberg Space for Photography is a great idea. The Skirball Cultural Center, the Getty Museum and the Getty Villa are other terrific options!