Newport Dunes
Newport Beach, CA
www.newportdunes.com
Enjoy an evening of 80’s nostalgia with radio legend, Richard Blade. This sandy shore dance party will feature a DJ set from Blade that will be sure to include all your favorite 80’s hits. There will be cocktails and gourmet food trucks on site as well.
Anaheim Ducks Vs. Los Angeles Kings
Honda Center
Anaheim, CA
www.ducks.com
The standing almost become irrelevant when local bragging rights are on the line. Friday night the Kings make their way east and onto the ice at Honda Center. The Ducks and their fans aim to defend their home ice and the rivalry between these two teams is very real. This will be a battle from beginning to end.
OC Marketplace
Costa Mesa, CA
www.ocmarketplace.com
In the tradition of grand open-air markets, the OC Marketplace is a sprawling destination that makes an afternoon of shopping a very social occasion. Live entertainment, great food, craft beer, and endless aisles of everything from fashion to furniture, it’s impossible to make this a quick stop. This weekend the marketplace reopens with some added spectacle. A ribbon cutting ceremony, wine tasting and even an Easter egg hunt make this a cinch of a Saturday.
Drink At Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar
Disneyland Hotel
Anaheim, CA
www.disneyland.com
Taking it’s cues from the famous Jungle Cruise, Trader Sam’s is one of the most authentic tiki bars you’ll find. Decor and personnel aside, the real star at Sam’s is the cocktail program. Meticulously assembled, these drinks are memorable in way that compliments the romance and mystique of one of Disney’s, strictly for grown folks’ destinations.
Unsung Brewing Co.
Anaheim, CA
www.unsungbrewing.com
Anaheim’s Unsung Brewing welcomes the start of every month with a proper morning yoga session followed by some beer tasting, naturally. Participants of all skill levels are welcomed to join this first come, first served class. The hour is free and the beer at the end is a great way to punctuate the sweat you will work up.
‘If I Ran the Zoo’ – Dr. Seuss’s New Unorthodox Taxidermy Exhibit
Lahaina Galleries
Newport Beach, CA
www.lahainagalleries.com
This comprehensive collection of Seussian taxidermy features all 17 of his unique creations. That is, Dr. Seuss, was equal parts sculptor and taxidermy enthusiast. Assembling a gathering of unheard of animals from actual beaks, teeth, and shells of more familiar animals, these sculptures are more creatively charming than Frankenstein-ishly frightening. Catch a glimpse of these unique creations from an American icon.