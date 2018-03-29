Brandon Montour celebrates a teammate's goal in Saturday's match against the Penguins.(credit: Matt Kincaid/Getty Images)

Whether you need to shaker it off and dance through the weekend, keep it mellow with a beer and a Saturday stroll, Orange County is prime with ideal destinations. From Friday night beach parties to Sunday morning yoga, whatever your speed, you are covered. Check out what is happening this weekend.

Friday, March 30

Richard Blade’s 80s On the Bay

Newport Dunes

Newport Beach, CA

www.newportdunes.com

Enjoy an evening of 80's nostalgia with radio legend, Richard Blade. This sandy shore dance party will feature a DJ set from Blade that will be sure to include all your favorite 80's hits. There will be cocktails and gourmet food trucks on site as well.

Honda Center

Anaheim, CA

www.ducks.com

The standing almost become irrelevant when local bragging rights are on the line. Friday night the Kings make their way east and onto the ice at Honda Center. The Ducks and their fans aim to defend their home ice and the rivalry between these two teams is very real. This will be a battle from beginning to end.

Saturday, March 31

Grand Re-Opening

OC Marketplace

Costa Mesa, CA

www.ocmarketplace.com

In the tradition of grand open-air markets, the OC Marketplace is a sprawling destination that makes an afternoon of shopping a very social occasion. Live entertainment, great food, craft beer, and endless aisles of everything from fashion to furniture, it's impossible to make this a quick stop. This weekend the marketplace reopens with some added spectacle. A ribbon cutting ceremony, wine tasting and even an Easter egg hunt make this a cinch of a Saturday.

Disneyland Hotel

Anaheim, CA

www.disneyland.com

Taking it’s cues from the famous Jungle Cruise, Trader Sam’s is one of the most authentic tiki bars you’ll find. Decor and personnel aside, the real star at Sam’s is the cocktail program. Meticulously assembled, these drinks are memorable in way that compliments the romance and mystique of one of Disney’s, strictly for grown folks’ destinations.

Sunday, April 1

Bend & Brew

Unsung Brewing Co.

Anaheim, CA

www.unsungbrewing.com

Anaheim's Unsung Brewing welcomes the start of every month with a proper morning yoga session followed by some beer tasting, naturally. Participants of all skill levels are welcomed to join this first come, first served class. The hour is free and the beer at the end is a great way to punctuate the sweat you will work up.

Lahaina Galleries

Newport Beach, CA

www.lahainagalleries.com

This comprehensive collection of Seussian taxidermy features all 17 of his unique creations. That is, Dr. Seuss, was equal parts sculptor and taxidermy enthusiast. Assembling a gathering of unheard of animals from actual beaks, teeth, and shells of more familiar animals, these sculptures are more creatively charming than Frankenstein-ishly frightening. Catch a glimpse of these unique creations from an American icon.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.